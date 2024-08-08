The times have changed. Top New York officials want to ban wearing masks in public and one county in the Empire State is the first to ban face masks.

Earlier this summer, New York Gov. Kathy Hocul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams started talking about banning face masks on public transportation in New York City.

Hochul On Masks Wearing

Officials say the reason criminals and protestors are wearing masks is to hide their identity.

Hochul appeared on CNN and talked about a potential ban on masks in public places.

“There was a ban on masks before the pandemic, that you couldn’t have face coverings that didn’t serve a purpose. For example, a surgical mask for someone who is elderly or ill—the pandemic removed that from our state law. It was repealed at the time, but I absolutely will go back and take a look at this and see whether it can be restored because it is frightening to people,” Hochul said.

Eric Adams: Cowards Hide Their Face

Around the same time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams called protesters hiding their faces with masks "cowards."

"That's what cowards do. Cowards hide their face," Adams said during an interview on WABC radio. In contrast to that, the Klan hid their faces. Cowards hide their faces when they want to do something disgraceful.

Nassau County, Long Island Bans Masks

This week, leaders in Nassau County banned mask-wearing to hide your identity in public.

Nassau County legislators voted 12-nothing to approve the Mask Transparency Act on Monday. All twelve Republican legislators voted to approve the mask ban while all seven Democrats abstained from the vote.

Long Island Legislator Howard Kopel confirmed this week the bill is in response to "antisemitic incidents, often perpetrated by those in masks"

What Happens If You Get Caught?

The bill is expected to be signed by Republican County Executive Bruce Blakeman. Once approved it makes wearing a mask a misdemeanor charge.

The charge comes with up to $1,000 in fines and up to one year in jail.

Ruling Does Have Exemptions

The mask ban does have some exemptions.

People on Long Island will still be able to wear masks in public for health, safety, religious or cultural reasons.

