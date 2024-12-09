New York Police Officer From Hudson Valley Killed, Help Needed

A longtime NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley lost his life early Friday morning. Police need help as they continue to investigate.

An investigation is still underway into what caused a crash that took the life of an off-duty NYPD detective who lived in Orange County.

Orange County, New York Resident Killed On Palisades In New York

On Dec. 6 around 6:05 a.m., New York State Police from Rockland County responded to a one car motor vehicle accident on the Palisades Interstate Parkway (PIP) north in the town of Highlands, NY.

According to police, a 2019 Subaru was traveling northbound in the town of Highlands, NY when it exited the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree in the median just north of exit 19.

The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Charles Cato of New Windsor. Cato was an off-duty NYPD detective. He was a "dedicated member of the NYPD for 19 years," officials say.

Cato was transported to St. Luke Hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Police Ask For Help

Police are asking for help as they continue to investigate.

""This incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision are asked to contact the State Police at Middletown at 845-344-5300 and reference case number NY2400969180," New York State Police stated in a press release.

