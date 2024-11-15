New York Must Brace For Freezing Cold Weather Around These Dates

Some parts of the upcoming winter are expected to be much colder than others. Weather experts warn when you should expect the coldest part of the winter.

The Farmers' Almanac says New Yorkers will deal with a winter that is "wet" and cold" thanks to La Nina.

Farmers' Almanac Expects Big Snowstorm In New York During These Dates

The Farmers' Almanac reports some well-timed" storms are expected in New York State and is "red flagging” the final week of January. in New York and the Northeast.

"We would especially highlight the time frames from January 20 to 23 and 24 to 27, which could mean copious amounts of snow, rain, sleet, and ice (depending on where you live)," the Farmers' Almanac states.

When New York State Should Expect The Coldest Parts Of The Winter

New Yorkers know each winter it's going to snow and it's going to get very cold. Just when changes from year to year.

It appears the end of January is going to be the worst part of the winter. Because the predicted late January snowstorms are the "coldest outbreak" of winter.

"The coldest outbreak of the season will come during the final week of January into the beginning of February when frigid Arctic air brings a sharp plunge in temperatures almost nationwide," the Farmers' Almanac adds.

2024-25 Hudson Valley Winter Outlook

Hudson Valley weather expert Ben Noll recently released his 2024-25 Hudson Valley winter outlook.

He believes a snowier-than-normal winter is unlikely, but a few "well-timed" storms could lead to snow days.

He listed the chances of above-normal snowfall for November through March.

The average date when your hometown in New York typically sees its first snowstorm is fast approaching. See when you should expect snow with our list below

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

