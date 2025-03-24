New York Meteorologist Warns For “Dirty Rain” Coming From Mexico
Many New Yorkers dealt with "dirty rain" due to dust moving in from Mexico.
On Thursday, Hudson Valley Weather shared a Facebook post from Meteorologist Bill Kardas.
Sky Above New York May Have Looked Strange Due To Issue Out From Mexico, Texas And New Mexico
Kardas warned that there was a "plume of dust to the west" that was expected to impact Central New York.
"Skies may look dim for a time tomorrow," Kardas wrote.
The dust was coming from Mexico, Texas, and New Mexico, Kardas warned.
Kardas s is the StormTracker 2 Chief Meteorologist for NewsChannel 2 in Utica.
Dust Could Mix With Rain To Create "Dirty" Rain For Parts Of New York
Kardas reported that should the dust mix with rain that was in the forecast it could create what he described as "dirty rain."
"Should the rain align with the dust, some of the dust could mix with it, creating a light dirty rain, Kardas added in his Facebook post.
