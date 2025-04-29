The victim was punched and kicked in the head over 30 times.

A Lower Hudson Valley Man was sentenced for the brutal beating death of his friend.

White Plains Man Sentenced For 2022 Murder

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced that 27-year-old Jare Diaz of White Plains, New York was sentenced Friday to 16 years to life in state prison.

Diaz left Otoniel Guzman-Desdicho "lifeless and unrecognizable" after a beating in 2022.

“Otoniel Guzman-Desdicho should still be alive today. Mr. Diaz’s depraved and unprovoked attack shattered a loving family, and I hope this significant sentence helps provide them with a measure of closure," DA Cacace said.

Vicious Beating Around Thanksgiving IN 2022 In Westchester County, New York

Guzman-Desdicho was 38 years old when he and Diaz began talking while walking in White Plains on Nov. 26, 2022, at 11:30 p.m.

After a brief chat, Diaz launched an unprovoked attack. Guzman-Desdicho was punched and kicked in the head over 30 times.

"This attack left Guzman-Desdicho lifeless and unrecognizable on the pavement, only a few blocks from the Westchester County Court. He was soon transported to Westchester Medical Center, where he was declared brain dead," the Westchester County DA's office told Hudson Valley Post.

