New York Lawmakers React To President Biden’s Shocking Reversal
New York lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are reacting strongly to President Joe Biden's shocking reversal.
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter.
President Biden Pardons Hunter Biden
President Biden previously he would not use his authority to pardon or commute Hunter's sentence for his conviction on federal gun charges.
After news of the pardon broke, President Biden said his son was "singled out only because he is my son," adding that was wrong.
Biden also said there was an "effort to break Hunter" adding "no reason to believe it will stop here."
Hunter is set to be sentenced later this month in a separate criminal case after pleading guilty to federal tax evasion charges. This pardon covers both the gun conviction and guilty plea.
Taking politics out of this. I'm sure most parents would do anything in their power to help their child. Many TV or movie plots are based off this, most are for worse crimes.
Still, because President Biden previously said he wouldn't pardon his son, his change of heart is raising eyebrows from New York Democrats and Republicans.
Below are statements and reactions from a number of New York lawmakers.
