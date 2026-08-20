Study: New York Hospitals Among Worst In Nation For Patients

A new study is sharing terrible news for New Yorkers.

It's almost a given: no matter how healthy you are, at some point you'll have to go to the hospital. It could be for your own health, a loved one, or a close friend.

New York Ranks 3rd Worst In The Country For Hospital Patient Experience

Photo by Martha Dominguez de Gouveia on Unsplash hospital bed near couch

A new analysis of federal survey data determined that New York State is the third-worst state in the nation for hospital patient experience.

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The study was conducted by iFax. It evaluated Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data from 3,165 hospitals across the country.

According to the study, hospitals in New York averaged 2.76 out of 5 stars. The state average fell significantly below the 3.29 national average.

The rankings are based on patient responses covering areas including communication with medical staff, responsiveness, cleanliness, and overall experience.

The study analyzed New York patients' experience at 134 hospitals. Six hospitals received just one star, which is the lowest possible score.

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash A doctor in a white coat talking to a patient in a hospital bed

The state averaged two-point-seven-six out of five across 134 hospitals, compared with a national average of three-point-two-nine.

Only Florida and New Jersey received lower average ratings.

Best & Worst Regions In New York State

Photo by Olga Guryanova on Unsplash Two surgeons in blue scrubs and masks performing surgery under bright overhead lights

Hospitals in the Mid-Hudson Valley, Long Island, and the Capital Region had the highest average scores.

Hospitals in the Hudson Valley received a 2.9 ranking.

On the other end of the spectrum, hospitals in the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, and New York City earned the lowest scores.

Veterans' hospitals performed the best with a 3.5 average, followed by non-profit hospitals at 2.6, and government-owned facilities at a low 1.7.

Names of hospitals weren't released.

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