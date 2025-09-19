New York State Issues New COVID Vaccine Rules For All

Governor Hochul just defied Washington’s new COVID rules with her own vaccine guidance for all New Yorkers.

Governor Kathy Hochul is taking another step in fighting what she claims is the federal government's "attack on science" by issuing COVID-19 vaccine guidance for New Yorkers.

New York State Issues COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance

Susan Watts/Office of Governor K Susan Watts/Office of Governor K loading...

"With science and health care under attack by the federal government, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the release of New York State’s 2025–2026 COVID-19 vaccine guidance, ensuring residents continue to have access to vaccines and science-based information," Hochul's office told Hudson Valley Post.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Hochul's office recommends that all children, ages six months to 18, all adults, and individuals at higher risk, including those who are pregnant, lactating, or immunocompromised, get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Vaccines remain one of the strongest tools we have to safeguard our families and our communities,” Governor Hochul said.

Goes Against New Federal Guidelines

Susan Watts/Office of Governor K Susan Watts/Office of Governor K loading...

Hochul is aware New York's vaccine guidance is much different than the new federal guidelines, which mandate the shot only for seniors 65 and up and people with underlying health conditions.

But Hochul notes New York's guidance is in sync with major medical groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians. It also aligns with the Northeast Public Health Collaborative, which includes New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Islan,d and New York City.

Susan Watts/Office of Governor K Susan Watts/Office of Governor K loading...

“As Washington continues to launch its misguided attacks on science, New York is making it clear that every resident will have access to the COVID vaccine, no exceptions," Hochul adds. By standing with our partners across the Northeast, we are ensuring that New Yorkers have the protection and the information they need to stay safe and healthy.”

Earlier this month, Hochul issued an executive order allowing pharmacists to continue to administer the COVID-19 vaccine without a prescription to anyone who wants it.

Keep Reading:

Answers to 25 Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions. Gallery Credit: Stephanie Parker

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system