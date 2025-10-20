New York Ghost-Tapping Scam Could Swipe Your Money Without Touch

A new scam in New York is stealing from wallets without touching your card or phone.

It's the spooky season, but this new scam has nothing to do with ghosts.

New Yorkers Warned About Ghost-Tapping Scam

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Tap-To-Pay is a fast, easy and contactless transaction. Just take out your phone or card, tap on the payment machine and bam your payment is complete.

However, The Better Business Bureau us warning that scammers are now using a technique called ghost tapping to steal from your digital wallet, and you might not even notice until it’s too late.

"Tapping your card or phone to pay has become second nature for many of us," the BBB states. "It’s quick, easy, and you don’t even have to hand your card to anyone. But scammers are finding ways to take advantage of this payment convenience."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Ghost tapping targets tap-to-pay cards and mobile wallets using Near Field Communication (NFC) technology. Normally, NFC is safe. But in crowded spaces, scammers can use wireless devices to charge your card without ever touching it.

Getty Images for American Expres Getty Images for American Expres loading...

"Unlike previous debit and credit card scams, which required physical contact with the card, ghost tapping eliminates this need. There are occasions where the scammers will attempt to trick unsuspecting individuals in public places," the BBB warns.

Ghost-Tapping Scams Might Happen When

Ghost-tapping scammers might bump into you on a busy street, pose as a vendor at a market or festival, or even set up fake charity stands. All to trick you into tapping your phone or card. Some fraudsters even charge small “test” amounts to avoid triggering alerts, meaning victims might not realize what’s happening until hundreds or thousands of dollars are gone.

The BBB has already received reports of victims losing hundreds to thousands of dollars to ghost tappers.

One case involved a scammer posing as a fundraiser. That scammer made off with $537 from one female victim and $1,100 from another.

Warnings Signs/ Red Flags For Ghost Tapping

Vagaro on Unsplash Vagaro on Unsplash loading...

Bank Alerts: A small amount or "test" charges

Request: Request to tap without first showing you the total

Suspicious Charge: Odd charge after being in a crowded area

How to protect yourself:

Helcim Payments on Unsplash Helcim Payments on Unsplash loading...

Check before you tap. Always verify the merchant’s name and the total on the terminal.

Go old school. Swipe or insert your card in crowded or high-risk areas.

Use RFID protection. Blocking sleeves or wallets can stop wireless skimming.

Set alerts and monitor accounts. Real-time notifications and daily checks can catch fraud early.

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Six Area Codes You Should Never Answer In New York State If you see a phone call from any of these area codes you should "never" answer.