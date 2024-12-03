New York Forced To Create New Law Because State Is Full Of Bed Bugs
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul just signed a new law to crack down on bed bugs.
Many popular hometowns across New York State are crawling with bed bugs.
Each year Orkin's releases an updated list regarding the "worst cities for bed bugs in America."
Each year many hometowns from New York State make the list.
See the full list below.
Almost every year New York City ranks in the top 3 in terms of cities with the most bed bugs.
In 2024, New York City placed second on Orkin's list of the 50 cities infested with bed bugs.
Hochul Signs New Law Regarding Bed Bugs
Just before Thanksgiving, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law that requires landlords to alert their tenants regarding bed bug infestations in their buildings.
The law, which officially goes into effect on Dec. 22, requires landlords to tell tenants about a bed bug infestation within 72 hours.
Landlords must provide written notice to tenants who live close to the infested unit to be notified.
These Parts Of New York Are Most Concerned With Bed Bugs
