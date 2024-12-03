New York Forced To Create New Law Because State Is Full Of Bed Bugs

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul just signed a new law to crack down on bed bugs.

Many popular hometowns across New York State are crawling with bed bugs.

Parts of New York State With the Most Bed Bugs

Bed Bugs Bed Bug Canva loading...

Each year Orkin's releases an updated list regarding the "worst cities for bed bugs in America."

Each year many hometowns from New York State make the list.

See the full list below.

These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs Every year the pest control gurus at Orkin put together a list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Destinations in the United States. Which areas do you travel to that you should take extra care to watch out for these blood-sucking insects? Let's countdown to the most bed-bug-riddled city in the United States. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Almost every year New York City ranks in the top 3 in terms of cities with the most bed bugs.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

In 2024, New York City placed second on Orkin's list of the 50 cities infested with bed bugs.

Hochul Signs New Law Regarding Bed Bugs

Bed Bugs Bed Bug Canva loading...

Just before Thanksgiving, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law that requires landlords to alert their tenants regarding bed bug infestations in their buildings.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The law, which officially goes into effect on Dec. 22, requires landlords to tell tenants about a bed bug infestation within 72 hours.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Landlords must provide written notice to tenants who live close to the infested unit to be notified.

These Parts Of New York Are Most Concerned With Bed Bugs

Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs New York ranked 36th across the nation for bedbug concerns, so the experts at MattressNextDay took a deep dive into the New York cities most likely to face bedbug concerns in 2024 based on Google searches.

Which cities in New York State are the most concerned? Here's a look at the Top 15 who are searching for Bed Bugs the most: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Keep Reading:

15 Worst Small Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 15 places in New York deemed the worst to live in. WalletHub based the rankings on 45 key indicators of livability.

17 Eateries The Hudson Valley Has Lost In 2024