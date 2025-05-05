New York Faces Invasion From Ant With Painful, Deadly Sting

New York State residents have another invasive pest to worry about. This one's sting can be deadly.

Residents are warned about the venomous Asian needle ants.

What Are Asian Needle Ants?

inaturalist inaturalist loading...

The Asian needle ant is an invasive species that's originally from Asia. Unlike most ants, this one can sting.

The bug earned its name because its sting feels like you're being jabbed with a needle.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The sting can cause severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, especially in people who are already allergic to bee or wasp stings.

Reported In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

As the name suggests, the ants are originally from Southeast Asia. But they found their way to the United States and have been creeping up north.

They were first reported in the United States the 1930s. They are found mostly in the eastern parts of the United States.

It has now spread from Georgia, Alabama and the Carolinas up to states like New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.

Can Survive New York Winters

inaturalist inaturalist loading...

These critters thrive in moist, shaded environments—think under logs, mulch, wood piles, leaves and even your garden. Unlike fire ants, the Asian needle ant can survive winters in New York and return in the spring when the weather warms.

What Do They Look Like, What Should You Do If You Spot One?

These slow-moving ants are dark brown to black, about 5 mm long, with elongated bodies and visible stingers.

Officials say if you see these, keep your distance and call pest control.

Asian 'Destructive Invasive Pest' Spotted All Over New York, Hudson Valley

Asian 'Destructive Invasive Pest' Spotted All Over New York, Hudson Valley A "destructive invasive pest" from Asia has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.

'Scary, Toxic' Plant That Can Be Deadly Spreading in New York

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death