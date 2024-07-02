New York Drivers Told Avoid Gas Stations At These Locations

New Yorkers hitting the road for the upcoming holiday are told to avoid gas stations at a number of locations.

AAA says a record-breaking number of people, over 70 million, plan to travel at least 50 miles for the Fourth Of July holiday. Most of the 70 million plan to drive. Below we have the best and worst times to drive throughout the next week.

If you are heading out of state, be warned, that several states are telling others to avoid filling up their gas tanks.

Highland Speedway, Route 299 Google loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Newsweek reports people in parts of California, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan should avoid or delay trips to the gas stations.

In California, the National Weather Service says to "delay trips to the gas station" until the evening around Los Angeles County and Imperial County.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

If you're heading to Indiana, its advised to wait to fill up your gas tank until after 8 p.m., in the southeastern parts of the state including Indianapolis.

The same applies for parts of Ohio, including in and around Columbus.

Officials are also asking all to "avoid refueling their cars" in southeastern Michigan, including Detroit.

Canva Canva loading...

The warnings are due to air quality concerns in those states.

Worst Times To Drive In New York State Around July 4th Holiday

Best And Worst Times To Drive In New York For July 4th Holiday

Most Dangerous Places To Drive In New York State

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

Keep Reading:

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State