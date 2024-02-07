New York Dad Vanishes From Upstate New York Hospital, Found Dead

An Upstate New York Dad was last seen leaving a hospital with a burst appendix. Sadly, after an exhausting search, he was found dead.

In this week's, DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review, which highlights recent statewide Forest Ranger actions, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced a missing man was found in a river in Upstate New York

Upstate New York Father Goes Missing From Hospital

Wilderness Recovery: Village of Cooperstown, Otsego County

Two DEC rangers joined the search efforts on Jan 28. The next day, two more DEC rangers conducted linear searches along roads in areas with reported sightings.

On Friday, Feb. 2, six Rangers, New York State Police (NYSP), Cooperstown Police, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, and DEC’s Division of Law Enforcement continued searching.

Missing Upstate New York Father Found Dead In Susquehanna River

At 11:15 a.m., search crews found the Sisson deceased in the Susquehanna River.

A cause of death wasn't released. New York State Police is now leading the investigation.

