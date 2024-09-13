New Info: Hudson Valley Man Killed By Police In Upstate New York

A search for an Upper Hudson Valley man ended with him fatally shot by police in Upstate New York.

The New York State Trooper involved in the fatal shooting of a Columbia County resident remains on voluntary leave.

New York State Police Search For Man From Greene County, New York

On Wednesday around 4 p.m., New York State Police received a call from concerned James Dellea's family members who told troopers that the 48-year-old from Hillsdale, New York made statements that he was going to harm himself, according to police.

"The investigation and attempts to locate him in order to conduct a welfare check is what led Troopers to approach him in Saratoga County," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Troopers found Della in the parking lot of the Albany-Saratoga Speedway on State Route 9 in the Town of Malta, New York.

Low-Speed Chase Ends In Saratoga Springs

When troopers tried to talk with the 48-year-old he failed to follow lawful commands to exit his vehicle and fled the scene, police say.

What's described as a low-speed vehicle pursuit was initiated. Della later stopped in his car in the parking lot of Bethel Saratoga, 3246 State Route 9, in the City of Saratoga Springs, New York.

State Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs, NY

"He again, refused to exit his vehicle despite numerous commands to do so. Dellea brandished a firearm, at which time one of the Troopers fired his weapon, fatally striking him," police add.

Trooper Identified

New York State Police identified the trooper as Brian Rudolph who has been a member of New York State Police for over 23 years.

He is currently on voluntary paid leave.

"At the time of the incident, Trooper Rudolph had completed his scheduled shift (8 a.m.-3 p.m.) and was being transported by another Trooper operating a marked State Police vehicle. Multiple body cameras worn by Troopers recorded the incident," New York State Police said.

The body camera footage is not being released at this time because of the ongoing investigation by the State Police and the Attorney General’s Office, according to police.

Video from the scene can be seen below the updated list of the most wanted people in New York.

