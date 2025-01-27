Nearly 1 Million In New York On Edge Over Deportation Orders

Nearly a million New Yorkers, including legal citizens, are on edge as ICE carries out President Trump's mass deportation efforts.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post learned over 250,000 people who reported a home address in New York received deportation orders.

Over 250,000 New York Residents Received Deportation Orders

The report, from Documented, claims 254,180 people who reported a home address in New York State in recent years "received removal orders" from immigration courts, "making them eligible for deportation."

A new report from the Fiscal Policy Institute states:

There are 4.5 million immigrants in New York State, including 1.8 million who are non-citizens, and among those an estimated 670,000 who are undocumented

ICE Agents Arrest Nearly 2,400 Migrants, Nearly 2,000 Detainers Lodged

Last week, ICE agents arrested thousands of migrants from sanctuary cities, including in New York.

In the past week, ICE confirmed 2,373 "arrests and 1,797 "detainers lodged."

ICE has been reporting single-day statistics since President Donald Trump took office. The most arrests, 956, were reported on Sunday.

"Targeted Enforcement operations are planned arrests of known criminal aliens who threaten (the) national security of public safety," ICE wrote on X.

Officials expect more arrests and raids in the coming days and weeks.

Alleged MS-13 Gang Member Arrested In New York

ICE highlighted several arrests from across the nation.

In New York, ICE arrested Jose Roberto Rodriguez-Urbina "an alleged MS-13 gang member."

He's "wanted in El Salvador on extortion charges," officials add.

ICE: US Citizens Could Be Questioned

ICE agents also report U.S. citizens could be questioned as agents carry out migrant sweeps.

