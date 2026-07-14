Likely Cause Of New York’s Diarrhea Outbreak Finally Uncovered

The cause of the massive multi-state outbreak that causes intense diarrhea may have been uncovered.

The foodborne parasitic illness has now sickened over 3,000 people across 31 U.S. states, including New York State.

Cyclosporiasis Outbreak Continues To Skyrocket In New York

CDC CDC

Cyclosporiasis is a type of food poisoning caused by a parasite. The parasite infects the bowels and is usually ingested via contaminated raw fruits, vegetables, or water.

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The hallmark symptom of cyclosporiasis is watery, frequent, and sometimes "explosive" diarrhea.

As of Tuesday morning, over 500 cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported across New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.

CDC CDC

Michigan is the hardest-hit area, reporting 2,640 cases and 44 hospitalizations. At least 86 people have been hospitalized due to severe illness nationwide

Source Identified?

Health officials now believe that lettuce or salad greens may be the source of the outbreak.

Lettuce is the most common food item consumed by over 1,000 sick people.

Photo by Gabriel Mihalcea on Unsplash a head of lettuce on a white background

Michigan's chief medical executive says that early information has shown "lettuce as a common product that regularly comes up during the investigation."

No specific producer, grower, or distributor has been confirmed.

Tips To Try And Avoid Cyclosporiasis

Health officials offered some tips that may help you avoid getting infected.

Avoid Bagged Salads:

Strip Outer Leaves:

Wash Under Running Water:

Prioritize Cooking:

Peel Skin Off Fruits And Veggies

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