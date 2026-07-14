Hudson Valley House Fire Kills Woman And Her Dog

A heartbreaking scene in the Hudson Valley is under investigation after an overnight house fire claimed the lives of a local woman and her dog.
New York State Police from the Ellenville barracks responded to a report of a fire a single-family home on Baker Road in the Town of Rochester on Sunday around 9:15 p.m.
Fatal Fire Under Investigation In Ulster County, New York
The Accord Fire Department responded. Crews were met with heavy flames and were told that 74-year-old Joanne Carelli of Ellenville and her dog were trapped inside.
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Ellenville, New York Woman, Dog Found Dead
After the fire was put out, Carelli and her dog were found inside the residence.
Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Cause Of Fire Under Investigation
Fire investigators say there is currently no evidence of foul play, but anyone with information is urged to contact State Police.
"At this time, there is no evidence of criminal activity," New York State Police said in a press release. "The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time. Any individuals with information are requested to contact Troop F Headquarters at 845-344-5300."
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