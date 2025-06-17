National Alert: She Vanished Before Thanksgiving—Now In New York?
She disappeared just before Thanksgiving with no trace. Now, officials believe the teen may be hiding out in New York State. Police are asking for your help.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reached out to Hudson Valley Post about a missing teen who is believed to be in New York State
Maryland Teen Missing For Months Believed To Be In New York State
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) needs the public's help in finding 17-year-old Abigail Meyers.
Abigail was 16 when she was last seen before Thanksgiving 2024.
Last Seen In November Before Thanksgiving
Abigail went missing from her home in Brooklyn, Maryland, on Nov. 16, 2024, officials say.
"Abigail’s mom shared that there has been no communication since her disappearance, and that she wants nothing more than for her daughter to come home," The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children told Hudson Valley Post
New Leads Tie Teen To New York City Area
Police now believe Abigail is in the Staten Island, New York, area.
She's described as being 5'5", weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes. She was last seen with red dyed hair. It's unclear if her hair is still red.
"If you have any information about Abigail or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Anne Arundel County Police Department (Maryland) at 1-410-222-8610," NCMEC states.
