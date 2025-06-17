National Alert: She Vanished Before Thanksgiving—Now In New York?

She disappeared just before Thanksgiving with no trace. Now, officials believe the teen may be hiding out in New York State. Police are asking for your help.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reached out to Hudson Valley Post about a missing teen who is believed to be in New York State

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Maryland Teen Missing For Months Believed To Be In New York State

NCMEC NCMEC loading...

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) needs the public's help in finding 17-year-old Abigail Meyers.

Abigail was 16 when she was last seen before Thanksgiving 2024.

Last Seen In November Before Thanksgiving

evgenyb evgenyb loading...

Abigail went missing from her home in Brooklyn, Maryland, on Nov. 16, 2024, officials say.

"Abigail’s mom shared that there has been no communication since her disappearance, and that she wants nothing more than for her daughter to come home," The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children told Hudson Valley Post

New Leads Tie Teen To New York City Area

New York State Map New York State Logo Canva loading...

Police now believe Abigail is in the Staten Island, New York, area.

She's described as being 5'5", weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes. She was last seen with red dyed hair. It's unclear if her hair is still red.

"If you have any information about Abigail or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Anne Arundel County Police Department (Maryland) at 1-410-222-8610," NCMEC states.

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

Many children were recently reported missing in New York. Look below to see key details about each child.

Can You Help: Over 30 New York Children Have Gone Missing In 2025

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York Each of these twelve individuals is missing from Upstate New York and is considered to be a vulnerable adult. If you know anything about any of them, please reach out to the New York Missing Persons Clearninghouse by calling 1-800-346-3543. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State