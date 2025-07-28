Violent Mystery Stretches Across New York State, Hudson Valley

A disturbing incident spanned multiple Hudson Valley counties, leaving one man tied up and three others under arrest.

Three people are facing charges following an alleged vicious kidnapping incident across multiple counties in the Hudson Valley.

Man Found Tied Up With Face Injuries Inside Dutchess County, New York Business

New York State Police rushed to the Ambassador Cigar Smoke shop early Wednesday morning at 1214 State Route 55 in the town of LaGrange, for a reported disturbance.

Around 2:30 a.m., police found an unnamed 31-year-old man with visible injuries on his face and his hands restrained with zip ties.

Three men were inside the store and told police they worked at the cigar shop, officials say.

Incident Started In Yonkers, Westchester County, Ends In Town of LaGrange

Police determined that all four men knew each other and alleged an "altercation" started in Yonkers, New Yor,k before continuing in Dutchess County. More information about the "altercation" wasn't released, but the three men who said they were cigar shop workers were all arrested.

20-year-old Jamal Maher of Highland, 21-year-old Mahamed Ali and 20-year-old Tareq Ali, both from Yonkers, were all charged with:

Kidnapping in the 2nd Degree (Class B Felony)

Conspiracy in the 4th Degree (Class E Felony)

Unlawful Imprisonment in the 1st Degree (Class E Felony)

Assault in the 3rd Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Police didn't confirm or deny the suspect's employer.

No Threat To The Public, Police Seek Help

Police assure everyone that there's "no threat to the public," but are asking for help.

"There is no threat to the public. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact SP Poughkeepsie BCI at 845-677-7379," New York State Police stated.

