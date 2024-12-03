Multiple Safety Issues Leads To Fatal Upstate New York Bus Crash

The NTSB issues its findings into a fatal bus accident in Upstate New York.

Six people were killed and many others were seriously injured.

On Jan. 28, 2023, a box truck traveling east on New York State Route 37 crossed over the highway centerline and collided with a bus traveling in the opposite direction.

Six people on the bus were killed.

"Repeated disregard of safety regulations, along with ineffective federal and state enforcement and oversight, contributed to the collision between a bus and box truck in Louisville, New York," the NTSB states.

Two people were seriously injured. Six bus passengers and the bus driver suffered minor injuries. The bus driver and 14 passengers on board worked for a solar farm construction company

The driver of the box truck was also seriously injured.

Multiple Safety Issues Found

The NTSB says there were multiple safety issues involved in the collision, including:

The truck driver’s fatigue from insufficient sleep is associated with his schedule.

The truck motor carrier’s lack of a structured fatigue management program or use of driver monitoring systems.

The truck motor carrier’s lack of a structured fatigue management program or use of driver monitoring systems. A lack of accessible seat belts and pre-trip safety briefing for bus occupants.

Lack of administrative safeguards that allowed solar company LBFNY to register buses out of state and continue its unsafe operations in violation of a federal out-of-service order.

Ineffective oversight by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, which failed to identify and intervene on safety issues associated with truck operator Aero Global Logistics.

The truck’s lack of lane departure technology.

