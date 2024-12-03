Most Of New York Under Drought Watch Or Drought Warning

Despite recent rain and some snow, most of New York State remains in a drought.

Just after Thanksgiving New York's burn ban was lifted.

The statewide burn ban has been lifted on Dec. 1. For most of November, Empire State residents weren't allowed to burn brush debris and other materials because of the extreme risk of fires starting.

The state went through a very dry fall prompting the burn ban.

Most Of New York Under Drought Watch

According to the New York State DEC, the Long Island, Susquehanna, Mohawk, Upper Hudson Valley, Adirondack, Great Lakes, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions are under a "Drought Watch."

"A watch is the first of four levels of State drought advisories, which are watch, warning, emergency, and disaster," the New York State DEC stated.

Hudson Valley, New York City, Parts Of Upstate New York Under Drought Warning

Greene, Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan, Rockland, Delaware, Schoharie and Westchester counties as well as all of the five boroughs are under a "Drought Warning."

These areas still haven't received enough precipitation to end the drought.

"Under Drought Warning, voluntary water conservation is intensified and public water supplies and industries are advised to update and implement local drought contingency plans," the DEC adds.

