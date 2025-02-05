Missing Upstate New York Man Found Dead In Wild Forest

The frantic search for a missing Upstate New York man had a tragic ending.

On Tuesday, in its latest DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed forest rangers found a missing man deceased.

Rotterdam, New York Man Goes Missing

Back on Jan. 2, just before 1 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office asked the New York State DEC for help in finding a missing man.

A 44-year-old man from Rotterdam, New York was reported missing by his family. According to the DEC, his family was "concerned for his well-being."

Missing Man's Car Found Near Jessup Bridge

During the search, New York State Police found the man's car on New York 30, just west of the Jessup Bridge.

DEC forest rangers Caswell, Hamm, and O’Connell, along with Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered footprints near the car.

Missing Man Found Dead In Town of Lake Pleasant, Hamilton County

First responders followed those footprints. Around 3:15 p.m. the unnamed missing man was found dead in the Jessup River Wild Forest.

He was transported the subject to the coroner. More details weren't provided.

