Many families across New York State spent the holidays searching for a missing loved one. Can you help?

At least 20 children who went missing from right around Thanksgiving up until New Year's Eve remain missing in New York State.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Missing Children from Western New York, Southern Tier, Central New York, North Country, Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, Upstate New York, Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island

Check out the full list below to see if you recognize anyone:

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

What To Do If You Spot A Missing Child In New York

Missing Rubber Stamp Vector THP Creative loading...

If you see any of these missing people call 911 or 1-800-THE-Lost. You can also call New York State Police or you're local police department. Or call the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 800-346-3543.

If you are a parent or guardian of one of the missing children and they have been found contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to have them take down your child's missing photo.

New York Teen Disappears From Hudson Valley After Christmas

CPD CPD loading...

A Hudson Valley teen who went missing on Dec. 29 was found after New Year's Day.

Many other New Yorkers remain missing. See the full list below:

Missing College Students in New York State College Students that have gone missing in the state of New York Gallery Credit: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services-Missing College Students List

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.