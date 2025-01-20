Miracle In New York State: Bus Dangles Off Overpass (Photos)

Authorities say a miracle happened this weekend in the Empire State.

A bus carrying passengers ended up dangling off an overpass

MTA Bus Dangles Off Overpass In New York

Pix 11 News Via YouTube Pix 11 News Via YouTube loading...

This terrifying incident happened Friday morning in the Bronx. Around 8:40 a.m., an MTA bus ended up dangling from an overpass.

Dramatic images and videos posted to social media show the front of the bus, hanging off the Henry Hudson Parkway West above Kappock Street in Spuyten Duyvil.

One wheel was seen in the air.

What Happened? See Photos Of Terrifying Bus Accident

No Injuries Reported

Luckily no cars or people were below on Kappock Street at the time of the accident.

Authorities say it's a miracle no one is hurt. The FDNY rescued the driver of the MTA bus with the help of a ladder, according to WPIX.

The bus driver has nearly 40 years of experience.

No passengers were on the bus at the time. Officials say the bus driver was just starting the day.

Crews have been working to stabilize the wall and clean up the debris.

Video of the bus dangling from the overpass in New York City can be seen below:

