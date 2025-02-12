Millions Of New Yorkers Lose Health Care As Deadly Viruses Spread

New reports show that millions of New Yorkers recently lost their health insurance as deadly viruses continue to spread.

Newsweek reports about 1 million New Yorkers were "disenrolled" from health coverage

About 2 Million New Yorkers Loss Health Insurance

According to Newsweek, Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) enrollment in New York State recently fell by about 900,000.

However, according to new research from the Kaiser Family Foundation, two million New Yorkers have been disenrolled. Only Texas had more residents disenrolled, with 2.5 million residents.

Why Are So Many Losing Health Insurance?

COVID-19 Health insurance concept. Blurring of hand holding pen and Stethoscope on health form. Focus on " COVID-19 "

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which was passed in March 2020, during the state of the COVID pandemic, ended in March 2023.

The law required states to continue coverage for Medicaid enrollees during the pandemic.

Over 25 million people nationwide have been disenrolled since the act expired, for various reasons. Newsweek states:

While some had their health care removed due to ineligibility, many were simply prevented from renewing policies or unable to complete their redeterminations due to delays or other administrative difficulties.

Flu Hits 15-Year High

The timing is terrible as Flu cases just hit a 15-year high.

Flu activity is currently "very" high" in New York State, the CDC reports.

Flu Symptoms You Should Not Ignore In New York

According to the CDC, this flu season there have been 24 million cases of the flu, causing 310, 000 hospitalizations and 13,000 deaths.

A highly contagious stomach bug is also sweeping the Empire State.

Officials Worry Of Bird Flu and Flu Combining

Bird Flu Strain At Suffolk Poultry Farm Confirmed As Infectious H5N1

On top of that, the bird flu continues to spread across New York State, killing thousands of birds.

Officials fear the flu virus and bird flu could combine. A supercharged double virus is rare. But this super virus is possible because it has happened before.

Officials released the following tips on how to safely buy eggs during the bird flu outbreak.

How To Safely Buy And Cook Eggs In New York During Bird Flu Outbreak

