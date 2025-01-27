Midweek, Weekend Snow For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Weather experts say there are multiple chances of snow this week.

This week's forecast is good news and bad news for Hudson Valley residents. The good news is that the coldest weather the Hudson Valley has seen in years is over, but this week brings a chance of snow mid-week and this weekend. (Plus it's still going to be cold!)

How Cold Was It In The Hudson Valley Last Week?

In Orange County, New York, temperatures dropped below zero for six consecutive days last week.

"That’s the longest streak since the notorious polar vortex winter of 2014-15 a decade ago, when it happened during February," meteorologist Ben Noll wrote on Facebook.

At one point on Wednesday, it was -15 degrees in Montgomery, New York.

Snow Possible Mid-Week In The Hudson Valley

Noll and Hudson Valley Weather agree. The Hudson Valley could see snow mid-week and this weekend.

Noll's latest forecast calls for a "clipper system" that could potentially bring morning snow" and school delays on Wednesday morning.

Hudson Valley Weather reports "light snow is possible" Tuesday night into Wednesday. A coating to two inches is possible, with the best chance of snow happening "north of I-84."

Watching Weekend Storm Threat

Hudson Valley Weather also reports they are "watching" a weekend storm threat Friday into Saturday.

Noll reports "late-day precipitation can’t be ruled out" for Friday. He also says there's a "chance" of a wintery mix on Saturday and Sunday.

It's too early to tell how much snow, if any, the Hudson Valley will get this weekend. But weather experts believe the chance of snow should be on resident's minds this week.

"Another storm could bring wintery perception next weekend, but it's too early for reliable details," Noll adds.

