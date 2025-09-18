School Sextortion Stuns Hudson Valley: 100s Of Children Victim

Police fear a sextortion scandal at a Hudson Valley middle school could involve hundreds of children.

A Hudson Valley middle school student is now facing charges in connection with a sextortion scandal.

Rockland County Middle School Student Arrested

On Wednesday, the Stony Point Police Department announced the arrest of a Fieldstone Middle School student following a months-long sextortion investigation. The school is part of the North Rockland School District.

Sextortion is considered to be a threat to release sexually explicit information about a person as a way to get money or additional explicit content from them.

"This case highlights both the serious dangers our children face online and the extraordinary bravery of students who came forward," police told Hudson Valley Post.

Police began an investigation in February 2025 after several Fieldstone Middle School students told school officials they were being coerced online.

"This crime is extremely serious and involves the victimization of students within our community. Police officials stress that sextortion is not only a local issue, but a global problem fueled by social media. Many parents may be unaware of the extent of these dangers. It is essential to create safe, judgment-free environments where children feel comfortable reporting concerns," the Stony Point Police Department stated.

100s of Victims Possible

As of this writing, six victims have come forward. But investigators fear there are "potentially several hundred additional victims who may not yet have reported their experiences."

Any additional victims are urged to contact Detective Andrew Kryger at 845-786-2422.

All Victims Under The Age Of 15

The victims are around the ages of 12, 13, and 14.

The suspect is an unnamed boy under the age of 16. Because of his age, his name isn't being released.

He was charged with use of a child in a sexual performance, promoting a sexual performance by a child, and possessing a sexual performance of a child, all felonies.

"The Stony Point Police Department commends the courage of the victims and their families in helping bring this case to light. Together, we can protect our children and prevent further victimization," police stated.

