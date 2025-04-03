Massive USPS Changes Means Your Mail May Be Delayed In New York
Massive changes could cause massive issues for many New Yorkers.
The United States Postal Service is starting to implement several changes.
USPS Confirms Changes
The USPS says these changes or "refinements" will occur in two phases. On Apri l1 and July 1.
Officials confirmed the changes will impact:
- First-Class Mail
- Periodicals
- Marketing Mail
- Package Services (including Bound Printed Matter, Media Mail, and Library Mail)
- USPS Ground Advantage
- Priority Mail
- Priority Mail Express
These changes are expected to save the USPS $36 million over the next 10 years.
USPS Making Changes Due To Elon Musk, Donald Trump
According to Newsweek, the USPS is making these changes after officials agreed to work with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on reform.
However these changes, along with a reduction in USPS staff is "feared to bring delays to mail delivery across the country," Newsweek reports.
Nearly 50 percent of ZIP code pairs will see slower delivery times, officials say. Others will see the faster or normal delivery times.
To deal with changes to delivery times, USPS says all customers can now look up expected delivery dates on its website.
"A new interactive map will display service standards. Customers will be able to enter the ZIP Code they are mailing from along with the mail class to view the expected delivery time," the USPS states.
