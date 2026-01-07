Fire On New York Thruway Triggers Chaos, Closure & Evacuations

A tractor-trailer hauling compressed natural gas burst into flames on the New York State Thruway, shutting down the highway and forcing many to evacuate.

All lanes of the New York State Thruway in Montgomery County are back open for the Wednesday morning commute.

Truck Carrying Natural Gas Catches Fire On New York State Thruway

News 10/ YouTube News 10/ YouTube loading...

On Tuesday, a truck carrying compressed natural gas ended up catching fire, and more than 160 people living within a one-mile radius of the blaze were evacuated as a precaution.

Around 9 a.m., the driver of a tractor-trailer traveling eastbound on the New York State Thruway said his vehicle was on fire, adding he was transporting a full load of compressed natural gas, which was contained in numerous individual cylinders, causing a hazardous material emergency.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

It happened near mile marker 209, between exits 29A (Little Falls) and 29 (Canajoharie) in Minden, Montgomery County, New York.

News 10/ YouTube News 10/ YouTube loading...

Lanes on the Thruway were closed for cleanup

One Mile Evacuation Order Issued In Upstate New York

A one-mile evacuation order was announced, forcing about 165 residents to flee their homes. Nearby schools were used as a place for the affected residents to stay until it was declared safe to return to their homes.

News 10/ YouTube News 10/ YouTube loading...

"The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office utilized multiple mass notification platforms, including Hyper-Reach, the Sheriff's Office smartphone application, and official social media channels, to issue evacuation notifications. Deputies, along with members of the New York State Police, then conducted door-to-door notifications to confirm evacuations within the designated area," Montgomery County Sheriff's Office stated.

Eastbound lanes remained closed for several hours while crews conducted cleanup efforts.

No injuries were reported.

Keep Reading:

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety