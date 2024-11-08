Massive Move To New York: States Sending The Most People To New York

There's been a massive migration to New York. These states are sending the most people to the Empire State.

Do you know where your new neighbors came from?

Despite many people fleeing New York State, the Empire State continues to get new residents from other states.

Stacker determined the list of states where the most people are moving to New York using data from the Census Bureau.

According to the most recent census data, in 2023, around 300,000 people moved into New York State.

However, during the same period, nearly a half-million New Yorkers moved out of the Empire State.

Hudson Valley Post recently learned the six top reasons why Empire State residents are leaving New York State.

Florida was the top state to move to for New Yorkers, with over 71,000 moving from New York to the Sunshine State.

