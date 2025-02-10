Massive Amount New York Residents Call Out “Sick” From Work
A massive number of New Yorkers are calling out sick from work today. Here's why.
New Yorkers having too much fun watching the big game is the reason why.
Many Call Out Of Work After Super Bowl
Employers can expect a lot of people in New York State to call out sick from work today, the Monday after the Super Bowl.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
63% More Sick Day Requests After Super Bowl
Paycom, cloud-based human capital management software, just released workplace data about job attendance on the Monday after the Super Bowl. They determined that in 2024, there were 63 percent more sick-day requests on the Monday after the Super Bowl than the average day in 2024.
"Following this trend, businesses can likely anticipate a surge of sick requests on Feb. 10, 2025, and should plan accordingly for business continuity," Paycom stated in a press release.
Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns
Last year, the Monday after the Super Bowl had the 12th-highest amount of sick-day requests and there were 51 percent more sick-day requests on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, (the day after the Super Bowl in 2024) than the average day in February.
The other sickest days in 2024 were around the holidays.
Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
According to Paycom, last year 91 percent of managers approved sick days on the day after the Super Bowl, marking the the second-highest percentage of approved sick days in 2024.
If you're curious, Dec. 27, 2024, had the highest approved sick days in 2024 wat 97 percent.
Super Bowl Foods That’ll Have Your Guests Running for the Door
Super Bowl Foods That’ll Have Your Guests Running for the Door
Gallery Credit: Jake Foster
Ten Reasons for New Yorkers to Root for the Eagles in the Super Bowl
Ten Reasons for New Yorkers to Root for the Eagles in the Super Bowl
Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl
11 Things To Do That Are Better Than Watching The Super Bowl
11 Things To Do That Are Better Than Watching The Super Bowl
Gallery Credit: Brett Alan