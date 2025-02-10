Massive Amount New York Residents Call Out “Sick” From Work

A massive number of New Yorkers are calling out sick from work today. Here's why.

New Yorkers having too much fun watching the big game is the reason why.

Many Call Out Of Work After Super Bowl

Canva Canva loading...

Employers can expect a lot of people in New York State to call out sick from work today, the Monday after the Super Bowl.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

63% More Sick Day Requests After Super Bowl

Paycom, cloud-based human capital management software, just released workplace data about job attendance on the Monday after the Super Bowl. They determined that in 2024, there were 63 percent more sick-day requests on the Monday after the Super Bowl than the average day in 2024.

Canva Canva loading...

"Following this trend, businesses can likely anticipate a surge of sick requests on Feb. 10, 2025, and should plan accordingly for business continuity," Paycom stated in a press release.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Last year, the Monday after the Super Bowl had the 12th-highest amount of sick-day requests and there were 51 percent more sick-day requests on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, (the day after the Super Bowl in 2024) than the average day in February.

The other sickest days in 2024 were around the holidays.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

According to Paycom, last year 91 percent of managers approved sick days on the day after the Super Bowl, marking the the second-highest percentage of approved sick days in 2024.

Canva Canva loading...

If you're curious, Dec. 27, 2024, had the highest approved sick days in 2024 wat 97 percent.

Super Bowl Foods That’ll Have Your Guests Running for the Door

Super Bowl Foods That’ll Have Your Guests Running for the Door There are plenty of unique snacks you could serve at your Super Bowl party, but just because you can doesn’t mean you should. Check out this list of foods you’re better off skipping during the big game celebration. Gallery Credit: Jake Foster

Ten Reasons for New Yorkers to Root for the Eagles in the Super Bowl

Ten Reasons for New Yorkers to Root for the Eagles in the Super Bowl With no New York teams in this year's Super Bowl, local sports fans may want to cheer for Philadelphia, or Kansas City, to win it all for these ten reasons. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl

11 Things To Do That Are Better Than Watching The Super Bowl