Massive Alligator Seen Near New York May Be Swimming To Empire State

A massive alligator was shockingly spotted dangerously close to swimmers near New York.

Lake Erie is the fourth-biggest lake in North America.

Lake Erie In New York State

townofevansny.gov townofevansny.gov loading...

New York's Great Lakes lands and waters, include Lake Erie, Niagara River, Lake Ontario, and the St. Lawrence River, according to the New York State DEC.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Lake Erie is home to one of the world's largest freshwater commercial fisheries

New Yorkers can also swim in Lake Erie

New Yorkers Enjoy Swimming In Lake Erie

townofevansny.gov townofevansny.gov loading...

Lake Erie Beach Park on Old Lake Shore Road in Angola, New York borders Lake Erie. The park is open to the public year-round from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The park also has a beach with a designated swim area.

Alligator Spotted In Lake Erie

On Sunday a 4 to 6-foot-long alligator was spotted by visitors swimming in Lake Erie in Pennsylvania. Officials believe this alligator can grow to up to 11 feet.

GoErie.Com GoErie.Com loading...

Video shows the gator about 20 yards from shore watching peacefully as "panicked swimmers" fled the water, according to the New York Post.

The alligator eventually left the area without incident. But what's more terrifying for anyone reading this is the fact that the gator has been on the loose all week.

Wildlife officials have been searching for days.

What's concerning for New Yorkers is the fact that Lake Erie extends from Pennsylvania into New York State.

“Our concern is making sure that the public is safe,” Port Authority’s Executive Director Julie Slomski said to Go Erie. “Hopefully, this alligator is safe wherever it may be.”

How Did Alligator End Up In Lake?

Canva Canva loading...

Officials believe the alligator was an exotic pet that someone released into the lake because they couldn't care for it anymore.

Alligator Looking Fish That Nearly Killed Woman Lives In New York Have you ever encountered a fish like this?

Five Exotic Pets That You Can Own in Upstate New York

Five Exotic Pets That You Can Own in Upstate New York If the thought of owning a dog or a cat or a parakeet sounds nice and all but you’re looking for an animal that’s a little more exotic, there are five super cute exotic animals that appear to be completely legal to own in Upstate New York, although you might want to check your local ordinance laws to be absolutely sure.

Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Keep Reading: