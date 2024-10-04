Massive Addition To New York’s “Most-Treasured Resources” In Hudson Valley

New York State confirmed a big change to one of "New York’s most-treasured resources" in the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced hundreds of acres are being added to Clarence Fahnestock Memorial State Park in Putnam and Dutchess counties.

Clarence Fahnestock Memorial State Park in Putnam and Dutchess Counties Is Expanding

Hochul confirmed that the state has acquired 530 acres of privately owned land and 233 acres of scenic and underdeveloped property.

"The expansion will help protect the natural habitat of the Hudson Valley, as both sites are rated highly in the State for biodiversity and feature a range of natural resources, including a large forest patch and important wildlife areas," Hochul's office told Hudson Valley Post.

In total, 763 acres are being added to Clarence Fahnestock Memorial State Park to help "conserve a scenic and undeveloped parcel in the Mid-Hudson Valley and one of the largest privately-owned undeveloped blocks in the Hudson Highlands region."

Hochul believes the large addition will improve trail access, including the Appalachian Trail, add more space for outdoor recreation and help protect natural resources.

“Protecting open space and expanding our parks helps to improve the environment, create much-needed space for outdoor recreation, and resist climate change," Hochul said. "Our State Parks are some of New York’s most-treasured resources, and I’m excited to expand Fahnestock State Park to better connect future generations with New York’s parklands.”

New York officials also say this supports New York's goal to conserve 30 percent of its lands and waters by 2030.

