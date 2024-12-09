Many New York Workers To Receive Nearly $14,000 Raise, Will You?

A large number of New York residents have just received a massive pay raise.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a series of pay increases for nearly 3,000 workers.

Pay Raises For 2,600 New York State Workers

The pay raises benefit 2,600 New York State workers across 18 state agencies and the New York State Thruway.

“New Yorkers rely on the skills and expertise of engineers to build roads and bridges, construct large-scale buildings, and prevent disasters from occurring,” Governor Hochul said.

The increases are for professional engineers, architects, land surveyors, landscape architects and geologists within New York State agencies "who are committed to building, maintaining and strengthening vital infrastructure" used by New Yorkers.

Pay Raises From $7,000 to $13,500

According to Hochul's office, the raise is expected to have the greatest impact at the following agencies:

Department of Transportation — 1,620 employees

Department of Environmental Conservation — 542 employees

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation— 70 employees

Department of Health — 60 employees

Office of General Services — 57 employees

"Engineering and the licensed positions that support it are some of the most competitive jobs in the world, and after extensive study of the job market, it is clear that state government needs to do more to attract a world-class talent pool to New York’s public sector. The investment in these geographic pay differentials is a smart investment in the future of the Empire State," Hochul added.

Workers will receive a raise ranging between $7,000 to $13,500 a year, depending on their position and geographic location.

Last month, Hochul announced pay raises for about 2,100 New York State employees. CLICK HERE to find out more.

