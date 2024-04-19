Many In New York Warned To Renew Registrations Or Face Steep Fines

An important deadline for many New York drivers is just days away. New Yorkers face steep fines if you don't follow these simple steps.

The New York State DMV is reminding motorcyclists about an important deadline.

DMV Reminds Motorcyclists Of April 30 Deadline To Renew Registrations

The New York State DMV is reminding all motorcycle owners that all must renew your motorcycle registrations before the end of the month.

The registrations are set to expire on April 30. The registration lasts one year and the DMV says motorcycles must be inspected at a licensed station.

“Many motorcyclists begin to make travel plans as we get further into spring,” DMV Commissioner Mark J. F. Schroeder states. “In just a few minutes, you can conveniently and securely renew your motorcycle registration online and get ready for a season of enjoying travel along New York’s many scenic roadways.”

Registrations Can be Renewed Online on the DMV Website

Registration renewals can be done quickly and easily on the DMV website, officials say.

"Motorcycles must be inspected at least once every 12 months at a station licensed by DMV to perform motorcycle safety inspections," the DMV states. "To be operated on public roadways, motorcycles must have liability insurance coverage. This applies whether the motorcycle is registered in New York or out of state."

What If You Don't Follow These Rules?

If your motorcycle was recently suspended or revoked, or if the motorcycle hasn't been inspected in the past 12 months, "its registration cannot be renewed," according to the DMV.

You will face fines if you don't register your motorcycle. These finds get larger the longer you go without a new registration.

If your registration has been expired for under 60 days you can expect a fine between $40 to $300. If it's past 60 days the fine is between $70 and $300.

All also come with an automatic $93 surcharge.

