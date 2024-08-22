Many In New York State Unknowingly Break The Law Each Day

You, a family member, or a friend might be breaking the law each day.

Did you know that New York State has a new(sh) passenger seat belt law?

All Passengers Must Wear Seat Belts In Vehicles In New York State

I was having a conversation with my father the other day, and, turns out, I admitted to him that I've been breaking the law.

For as long as I can remember, I haven't worn a seatbelt if I'm a backseat passenger. If I'm the driver or front seat passenger, I always buckle up. But I didn't realize it's now against the law to not buckle up in the back.

It's actually been a law for nearly four years.

"As of November 1, 2020, New York State now requires all passengers to buckle up regardless of where they sit in the vehicle," New York officials state about the law.

My father was correct. New York State passed a law in 2020 requiring all passengers to wear a seatbelt. I should have known, considering I wrote an article about it in 2020 (HAHA)!

In 2020, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation requiring all passengers in motor vehicles over the age of 16 to wear a seat belt.

Passengers Face Tickets

If you're the driver and your adult passenger isn't wearing a seatbelt, you wont' get ticketed if the passenger is caught. Violators face a $50 fine.

If a passenger 16 and older isn't wearing a seatbelt that car can get get pulled over and the passenger will get a ticket, officials say.

If a driver is transporting a passenger under the age of 16, and they are not accompanied by a parent or guardian and do not buckle their seatbelt, the driver could receive a ticket.

Numerous motorists issued citations for not wearing seat belts in Upstate New York

Last week, New York State Police conducted a Seat Belt Checkpoint on the Exit 6 on-ramp to Interstate 81 south just off Upper Front Street in Broome County, New York.

Troopers ticketed 17 adults for not wearing seat belts.

