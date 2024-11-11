Many Hudson Valley Residents Told To Call Health Department ASAP
An animal infected with a virus that can kill humans is causing health officials to issue a stern warning to Hudson Valley residents.
The Westchester County Department of Health is warning residents about a rabid raccoon.
Rabid Raccoon In Westchester County, New York
A "sick" raccoon that was "acting aggressively" was found on Thursday at 154 Broadway in Tarrytown, New York.
The raccoon later tested positive for rabies, officials say.
Hudson Valley Residents Told To Call Health Department
Health officials want anyone who may have had recent contact with a raccoon to call the Westchester County Department of Health "immediately." The health department can be reached at 914-813-5000.
"Anyone bitten by a rabid animal or having had contact with tis saliva may need to receive immediate post-exposure rabies treatment," the Westchester County Department of Health stated. "When administered early enough, before symptoms develop, the treatment is 100% effective."
Officials warn that once symptoms occur in humans or animals the disease is "fatal."
To protect yourself from rabies, officials say to never feed, handle or approach wild or stray animals and keep your pet's rabies vaccinations up-to-date.
