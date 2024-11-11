Many Hudson Valley Residents Told To Call Health Department ASAP

An animal infected with a virus that can kill humans is causing health officials to issue a stern warning to Hudson Valley residents.

The Westchester County Department of Health is warning residents about a rabid raccoon.

Rabid Raccoon In Westchester County, New York

Canva Canva loading...

A "sick" raccoon that was "acting aggressively" was found on Thursday at 154 Broadway in Tarrytown, New York.

The raccoon later tested positive for rabies, officials say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Hudson Valley Residents Told To Call Health Department

Health officials want anyone who may have had recent contact with a raccoon to call the Westchester County Department of Health "immediately." The health department can be reached at 914-813-5000.

Canva Canva loading...

"Anyone bitten by a rabid animal or having had contact with tis saliva may need to receive immediate post-exposure rabies treatment," the Westchester County Department of Health stated. "When administered early enough, before symptoms develop, the treatment is 100% effective."

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Officials warn that once symptoms occur in humans or animals the disease is "fatal."

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

To protect yourself from rabies, officials say to never feed, handle or approach wild or stray animals and keep your pet's rabies vaccinations up-to-date.

Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found

Rabies are most commonly found in these animals.

Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in North America rabies is most commonly found in bats, skunks, raccoons, foxes, and mongoose. It is also found in cats, cattle, and dogs. The CDC says that rabid bats have been found in every state except for Hawaii. Rabid mongoose have been found in Puerto Rico.

Rabies is easily transmitted from animals to other animals, including human beings. Human cases are rare in the United States, but deadly if not caught in time. Gallery Credit: Kristine Bellino

Keep Reading:

Illegal Pets To Own In New York State

Illegal Pets To Own In New York State

Pets Banned in Each State