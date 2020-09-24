Man Wanted in Hudson Valley Accused of Driving While Impaired

A man wanted by police in the area is accused of driving on drugs and more after allegedly hitting a cop car.

On Thursday, Sept. 17 at approximately 10:05 p.m., a 2017 Audi Q7 traveling on the Greenville Turnpike was stopped for an alleged violation of the vehicle and traffic law, police say.

Todd A. Balzano, 48 of Lawrence, was identified as the operator of the vehicle and was also wanted on a warrant in Brewster, police say. When he was speaking to the trooper, Balzano allegedly became irate and fled the scene in his vehicle.

Troopers initiated a pursuit with him, and he reportedly lost control of his vehicle and hit one of the state police cars. Balzano then fled on foot and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, officials say.

Blazer complained of knee pain and was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Orange County. The trooper was also transported to Garnet Health Medical Center, treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police officials.

It's being reported that Balzano was found to be in possession of a smoking device containing methamphetamine and he was under the influence of drugs.

He is being charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, possession of a hypodermic needle, criminal use of drug paraphernalia. fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, and driving while ability impaired by drugs, all misdemeanors.

There may be additional charges that follow. Balzano was issued uniform traffic tickets and an appearance ticket for the Town of Greenville Court on October 8 at 5:00 p.m. He was turned over to the state police in the Brewster barracks for the active bench warrant.