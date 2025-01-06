Major Changes & ‘Bittersweet News” For Beloved Upstate New York Venue

A popular Hudson Valley bar shared some "bittersweet news."

This past summer, I checked out The Partition in Saugerties, New York for the first time and left impressed by the outdoor bar in Ulster County.

Saugerties, New York Bar Confirms Changes

The Partition is an "open-air bar" in the heart of Saugerties "featuring live bands, great food and awesome drinks," according to the bar' Facebook.

The seasonal bar is typically open from May to late October or early November. However, when it opens up in 2025 it will reopen "under new ownership!"

New Owners For Hudson Valley Bar

Owners Chris and Des shared the "bittersweet news" on Facebook.

"After many years of great memories & fun times, we’ve decided it’s time to move on to new projects & adventures in life! We are confident & excited to see Carlos & his Team take The Partition Bar to the next level! It has been a privilege to be a part of the Saugerties Community & we feel Blessed to have been included in so many of your important moments," owners wrote on Facebook.

Chris and Des say they will help Carlos and his team during the transition.

"We want to thank our dedicated employees, both past & present, our loving Friends & Family who have supported us along the way & most importantly our amazing Customers who have made it all possible! 💕," owners added.

