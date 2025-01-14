Key Reasons Why New York Is 1 Of The Worst States In America To Retire

A new study determined that New York is one of the worst states to retire.

That's probably not a shock to Empire State residents. But, this new study figured out key reasons why.

Record 4.2 Million Americans Near Retirement

This year, a record 4.2 million Americans will turn 65. However, many are worried they won't have enough money to retire, a spokesperson for Seniorly tells Hudson Valley Post.

Many are also worried that Medicare and Medicaid costs increased by 8 percent in ht past year and " there is a looming senior housing crisis."

Life Expectancy Increases

People who turn 65 can expect to live about 20 more years, as life expectancy continues to rise, Seniorly reports.

"With AI projected to improve longevity, it’s critical to choose a retirement destination that will be comfortable for the long haul," a spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post.

New York State Ranked The 41st Best State To Retire

In 2025, New York State ranks 41st out of 50 in terms of the best states in America to retire, according to new research from Seniorly.

Key findings that placed New York so low include:

Best & Worst States To Retire

Seniorly figured out the "Best and Worst States to Retire in 2025" by analyzing nine key metrics of data across three main categories – affordability, healthcare and lifestyle.

Below are the best places to retire.

Washington D.C. Montana Wyoming Alaska Pennsylvania

