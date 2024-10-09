Key New York Congressional Race Now Has “Blackface” Scandal

A Hudson Valley Congressman continues to deal with the fallout of photographs that showed him using blackface.

U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY-17) is in a key congressional race with Democratic challenger and former congressman Mondaire Jones.

Key Hudson Valley Race Is A Toss-Up

The latest Emerson College-Pix11-Hill survey gives Lawler a razor-thin lead over Jones, 45 to 44 percent.

About 3 percent of likely voters in New York's 17th congressional district support Working Families Party Anthony Frascone. The rest of likely voters are undecided.

Fox News says it's one of "22 toss-up contests that may well determine which party controls the House of Representatives next year."

Lawler's Blackface Photos Resurface, Dressed As Michael Jackson

This week, photos resurfaced showing a then-20-year-old Lawler using blackface as part of a Michael Jackson costume while he was in college.

Lawler has apologized to anyone who was offended saying he's a lifelong Michael Jackson and the costume was simply "a genuine homage to one of my childhood idols.”

"When attempting to imitate Michael’s legendary dance moves at a college Halloween party eighteen years ago, the ugly practice of blackface was the furthest thing from my mind. Let me be clear, this is not that,” Lawler said in a statement provided to The Associated Press.

The photo was taken in 2005 when Lawler was 20. In the photo, the 20-year-old is seen wearing a red jacket and posing with an outstretched arm with bronzer on to darken his face.

“I am a student of history and for anyone who takes offense to the photo, I am sorry,” Lawler said. “All you can do is live and learn, and I appreciate everyone’s grace along the way.”

NAACP leaders from the Hudson Valley are condemning Lawler while some of his supporters say the incident was immature but harmless.

