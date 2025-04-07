Juice Made In New York Can Cause Fatal Form Of Food Poisoning

The FDA confirmed a New York juice maker is recalling some of its juice due to a serious issue.

Juice Recalled In New York

Walker’s Wine Juice LLC of Forestville, New York is recalling its pumpkin juice. The recalled product was distributed via Walker’s Wine Juice retail store in New York.

The juice was also distributed directly by Walker’s to a limited number of commercial wineries in IL, IN, KS, KY, ME, MI, MN, NJ, NY, OH, PA, WI.

The FDA didn't provide photos but stated the recalled products can be identified as:

2.5-gallon bag in box and 5-gallon hot pack are labeled “pumpkin”;

30-, 60-, and 275-gallon bulk containers are tagged “pumpkin”;

All lots are subject to the recall, officials note.

According to the FDA, the drink may be contaminated with Botulism.

"Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning and can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension, and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention," the FDA states.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

"The potential contamination was discovered after an inspection by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors found that the pumpkin juice pH was too high to be processed per Walker’s “hot fill” schedule process. As a result, it was determined that no adequate kill step was used to address the possibility of microbiological hazards," the FDA adds.

