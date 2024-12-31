Orange County’s Operation Final Blow Sentencing Now Settled

In the final week of 2024, sentencing for one of the defendants involved in the Operation Final Blow criminal organization stemming from Orange County has been announced.

Following tri-state narcotics enforcement action which involved a multi-month investigation across several agencies, in late September, 2022 36 individuals were arrested in connection with what was referred to as a 'widespread criminal organization.'

Now, one of those, who previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges, has received a lengthy sentence.

Operation Final Blow Defendant Sentenced In Orange County

Joseph Bruno, a 46-year-old Port Jervis resident was sentenced in Orange County on Monday December 23rd following his prior guilty plea in connection with Operation Final Blow.

Bruno has be sentenced to 6 to 18-years in prison for Conspiracy in the Second Degree, and 10-years in prison, and 5-years post-release supervision for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Sentence in the Second Degree.

The sentences will run concurrently for a total of 10-18 years to be served in state prison, with post-release supervision to follow.

Bruno was also required to forfeit more than $55,000 and three vehicles connected with his crimes.

Operation Final Blow Spans Three States, 15+ Search Warrants

As a result of major narcotics trafficking in and around Port Jervis, an investigation was initiated several years ago by the City of Port Jervis Police Department with the help of the Orange County Drug Task Force, the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Pike County Criminal Investigations Division of the Pike County District Attorney’s Office, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and several federal agencies.

The four-month-long investigation included the execution of 17 search warrants and court ordered eavesdropping which resulted in the seizure of:

approximately two kilograms of cocaine

74 grams of heroin

165 grams of fentanyl,

1,600 ecstasy pills

235 pills containing oxycodone

seven illegally possessed firearms

$153,690

Eleven automobiles, four motorcycles and two ATVs were also taken into evidence during the investigation.

Orange County DA Hoovler shared his thanks for all the state, local and federal law enforcement officials who assisted with the investigation and eventual apprehension of Bruno.

Law enforcement remains focused on identifying and arresting large scale narcotics dealers in Orange County. Operation Final Blow helped to disrupt the flow of narcotics being trafficked in the western part of Orange County by bringing the higher-level dealers, including this defendant, to justice. I applaud the cooperation amongst the varied law enforcement agencies who conducted a careful investigation that led to the conviction of this defendant.

