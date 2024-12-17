Max Sentence Now Handed Down in Orange County Rape Case

This week, following a jury trial in October, an Orange County Man was received the maximum sentencing for his prior rape conviction.

Boniface Receives 25 Year Prison Sentence, 20 Year Post Release Supervision

A 52-year old Middletown man received the maximum sentence this week in an Orange County Courtroom for incidents that took place in the Town of Crawford in November 2023.

Jesse Boniface was previously convicted of Rape in the First Degree and related charges, and received sentencing on Monday, December 16th.

Boniface will serve an aggregate sentence of 25 years in prison, followed by 20 years of post-release supervision, the maximum sentence available.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler shared that the 25 year sentence was 'the only sentence appropriate' for this case.

This defendant’s unspeakable conduct requires his separation from the rest of civilized society for the most amount of time possible. I praise the bravery of the victim in this case, who is forced to live every day with the awful consequences of this defendant’s actions. My Office will continue to prioritize the prosecution of violent sexual offenders.

Sexual Conduct By Forcible Compulsion

It was alleged that on November 17th, 2023, Boniface engaged in sexual intercourse and oral sexual conduct by 'forcible compulsion' with another person. This incident was reported to the Town of Crawford Police Department who initiated an investigation with the assistance of the New York State Police, which resulted in the arrest.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Boniface was convicted in Orange County Court, of all charges against him, including Rape in the First Degree and related charges. He was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail following the jury's October verdict as he awaited sentencing on December 16th.

