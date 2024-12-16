Parts of the Hudson Valley woke up to a blanket of snow on Monday, December 16th.

Road conditions were generally clear and safe for morning commutes by 8 AM with school districts around the Hudson Valley posting 2-hour delays.

Fire and police units in Orange County had a busy morning however responding to a collision in Port Jervis.

Units Respond to Collision in Port Jervis

At around 8:07 AM on the morning of Monday, December 16th, units responded to a call on Main Street in Port Jervis according to Orange County NY Fire Calls.

The call was in regard to a garbage truck colliding with a utility pole at 35 West Main Street. Despite the snow, road conditions do not seem to be to blame for this incident, however.

Orange County NY Fire Calls shared that crews arrived to find a "pole snapped and on the truck."

Port Jervis Fire Department, who was responding to the call, shared photos of the truck and pole collision:

Roads in the area of the collision between Hudson Street and Washington Avenue of Port Jervis' West Main Street would be shut down so O&R crews could investigate.

Cause of Port Jervis Main Street Collision Revealed

While many speculated poor road conditions were to blame for the early morning collision, Orange County NY Fire Calls shared that the truck experienced a mechanical failure which caused the truck to collide with the pole.

While there's no specific word yet on what the mechanical failure was, we will be sure to share an update when more information is available.

