Jana Kramer Spotted at Popular Connecticut Attraction

When we hear that celebrities are going to be hanging out in the Hudson Valley or Greater Danbury area, we like to keep an eye on their social media. Especially when it's one of our favorite country stars.

Last week, Jana Kramer shared on social media that she and her adorable family would be in the Norwich/Mystic area in Connecticut while she worked on a new movie. A quick check on IMDB reveals her latest project in pre-production is called Riptide, which also stars Val Kilmer and Chase Crawford.

With that being said, she asked her followers what she should do with her kids (Jolie and Jace) before she starts filming. The comments came flooding in with the most popular response being, you guessed it, The Mystic Aquarium.

Anyone from the Hudson Valley or Greater Danbury region with kids knows that the Mystic Aquarium is the perfect day trip for the family.

Jana, Jolie and Jace took advantage of the close proximity to the aquarium and got to have all the fun over the weekend.

On Facebook Jana wrote:

Thanks to everyone who told us to come here. With the start of work tomorrow I’m starting to not feel as guilty because today was incredible @mysticaquarium ! Kids loved it and THANK YOU so much to the @mysticaquarium for the experience and teaching the kids all about ocean conservation.

Of course, the actress shared some adorable photos too. It looks like the kids got to pet penguins and lizards and got a close-up with a beluga whale!

Will you be taking the family to Mystic Aquarium this summer?

