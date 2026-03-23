New York Warning: The ‘Last Legs’ Of Old Man Winter

"Old Man Winter" continues to impact the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

But, according to Hudson Valley weather expert Ben Noll, "Old Man Winter appears to be on his last legs."

Special Weather Statement Issued For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

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Some Hudson Valley residents are dealing with a bit of snow and freezing rain on Monday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a "Special Weather Statement" for Ulster, Dutchess, Greene, and Columbia counties.

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"Rain will mix with or change to a light wintry mix of mainly snow and sleet early this morning as temperatures drop into the lower to mid 30s. Patchy light freezing rain may also occur in some locations. The light wintry mix could result in some slippery spots on any untreated roads and walking surfaces," the National Weather Service writes in its advisory.

Old Man Winter's Last Stand In the Hudson Valley

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Ben Noll says it appears that 'Old Man Winter" is on its "last legs."

"The week ahead will have plenty of wind, a solid dose of sun, and a pinch of rain in the Hudson Valley," Noll wrote on Facebook

Rain may impact the Hudson Valley several days this week, including on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Below are Noll's highs and lows for the week.

Monday

High: 48

Low: 24

Tuesday

High: 52

Low: 30

Wednesday

High: 57

Low: 35

Thursday

High: 62

Low: 40

Friday

High: 50

Low: 20

Saturday

High: 42

Low: 25

Sunday

High: 52



Low: 32

"Looking ahead to the week of March 30, conditions could turn rather warm around the start of April. Some of the hot air that has been baking the West will migrate eastward," Noll adds

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