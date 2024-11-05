Is New York State Running Out Of Water?
Drought Watch: Many New York State residents are told to conserve water.
On Monday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) declared a drought watch for 15 New York counties.
Drought Watch Declared In 15 New York Counties
The drought watch was issued because of a "significant shortage of rainfall" and declining levels of streamflow and ground water.
October was one of the driest months in history in many parts of New York State.
"Recent unseasonably warm weather and lack of precipitation have led to dry conditions for many counties in New York, resulting in some downstate areas being put under drought watch," DEC Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said.
Bronx, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Kings, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Schoharie, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester Under Drought Watch
The counties under drought watch are Bronx, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Kings, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Schoharie, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester.
Residents in all 15 counties to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks, particularly those dependent on private groundwater wells.
Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
"A watch is the first of four levels of State drought advisories, which are watch, warning, emergency, and disaster. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a state Drought Watch," the DEC stated.
Wildfire Risk In New York State
The drought watch brings with it an increased chance of wildfires, officials say,
Last week, DEC officials had to deal with eight wildland fires in seven counties. Many campers were ticketed.
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
"The Catskills, Hudson Valley, and Long Island are currently at high risk for fires. Any outdoor fire can spread quickly, especially if the wind picks up. It is illegal to burn leaves anywhere in New York State. Brush of a certain size may be burned. See the burning regulations for details," the DEC said.
