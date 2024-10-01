Investigation: Missing New York Woman Found Dead In Hudson Valley
A missing New York City woman found dead in the Hudson Valley.
On Friday around 11 a.m., New York State Police from Orange County responded to State Route 97, also known as the Hawks Nest, in Sparrow Bush, New York to help with reports of a missing person.
New York State Police located the body of a missing woman in Sparrow Bush, New York
Troopers were helping the Town of Deerpark Police Department and the Port Jervis Police Department in searching for a "missing, suicidal person," police say.
The missing person was a 41-year-old woman from Brooklyn. She was reported missing by the NYPD on Thursday.
Missing Brooklyn Woman's Car Found Near Hawk's Nest
Police began searching for her in the Hawks Nest area after spotting the missing woman's car, a Honda FIT a pull-off area along State Route 97.
A New York State Police Troop F Unmanned Aircraft System pilot conducted a search using a drone and located the body of a woman at the bottom of the cliff.
The Orange County Division of Fire Services Technical Rescue Team was also requested to the Hawks Nest in Deerpark to assist in a missing person.
The team helped with a high angle rope operation. Units operated on scene for about 3 hours.
Body Of Missing Woman Recovered In Orange County, New York
The body was recovered and later identified as the missing person from Brooklyn, according to New York State Police.
Her name hasn't been released. New York State Police say the investigation is ongoing.
