Investigation: Missing New York Woman Found Dead In Hudson Valley

A missing New York City woman found dead in the Hudson Valley.

On Friday around 11 a.m., New York State Police from Orange County responded to State Route 97, also known as the Hawks Nest, in Sparrow Bush, New York to help with reports of a missing person.

Orange County Emergency Services- NY Orange County Emergency Services- NY loading...

New York State Police located the body of a missing woman in Sparrow Bush, New York

Troopers were helping the Town of Deerpark Police Department and the Port Jervis Police Department in searching for a "missing, suicidal person," police say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The missing person was a 41-year-old woman from Brooklyn. She was reported missing by the NYPD on Thursday.

Orange County Emergency Services- NY Orange County Emergency Services- NY loading...

Missing Brooklyn Woman's Car Found Near Hawk's Nest

Police began searching for her in the Hawks Nest area after spotting the missing woman's car, a Honda FIT a pull-off area along State Route 97.

A New York State Police Troop F Unmanned Aircraft System pilot conducted a search using a drone and located the body of a woman at the bottom of the cliff.

The Orange County Division of Fire Services Technical Rescue Team was also requested to the Hawks Nest in Deerpark to assist in a missing person.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

The team helped with a high angle rope operation. Units operated on scene for about 3 hours.

Orange County Emergency Services- NY Orange County Emergency Services- NY loading...

Body Of Missing Woman Recovered In Orange County, New York

The body was recovered and later identified as the missing person from Brooklyn, according to New York State Police.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

Orange County Emergency Services- NY Orange County Emergency Services- NY loading...

Her name hasn't been released. New York State Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Missing: Over 60 Children Disappear From Homes In New York State

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State

Keep Reading: