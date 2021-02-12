Officials are continuing to investigate the death of a 7-year-old Newburgh boy. Police continue to ask for help in their investigation.

On Wednesday shortly after 8:30 a.m., the City of Newburgh Police Department was notified by Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh that a 7-year-old boy arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle and was not breathing at the time he arrived, according to police.

"Tragically, he was not able to be resuscitated," City of Newburgh Police Department Lt. Kevin Lahar said in a press release.

The City of Newburgh Police Department is currently investigating the circumstances and events surrounding this death and no additional information was released by the City of Newburgh Police Department.

There are unconfirmed reports on social media that say the boy was malnourished. In an updated press release the City of Newburgh Police stated they won't speculate on the cause of death but are continuing to investigate.

"The City of Newburgh Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident along with our partner agencies including the Orange County District Attorney’s Officer. We will not speculate on the cause of death, to do so would be speculative. Cause of death will be determined by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office following a post-mortem examination," Lahar stated. " We are actively conducting interviews regarding the death of our 7-year-old victim and would encourage anyone who has any information to call the City of Newburgh Police Detective Division at 845-569-7509. Callers can remain anonymous."

Newburgh school officials offered condolences and said grief counseling is being offered, according to NewsSource.

